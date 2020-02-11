Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Zachary Marler – Laurens
Traffic / Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense
Drugs / Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st (Excludes manufacturing meth; see CDR Code 3776)
Drugs / Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense
Probation / violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program (not used for DJJ-see 2555)
DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Traffic / Unattended vehicle - engine running Traffic / Improper backing
Traffic / Improper backing
William Brewer – Ware Shoals
Vehicle / Poss., conceal, sell., or dispose of stolen vehicle, value $10,000 or more
John Brown – Laurens
DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Traffic / Reckless Driving
Traffic / Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
Traffic / Improper or defective tail lights
Traffic / Failure to return driver's license after notice of suspension, cancellation or revocation
Traffic / Use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued
Drugs / Poss. of narc. in Schedule I(b),(c), LSD & Schedule II - 1st offense
Ashley Carroll – Marion, N.C.
Resisting / Assault, beat, or wound police officer serving process or while resisting arrest
Vehicle / Poss., conceal, sell., or dispose of stolen vehicle, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Report / Giving false information to law enforcement, fire dept. or rescue dept.
Alexander Crouch – Mauldin
DUI / Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Robin Dyches – Laurens
Children / Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
Children / Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
Tiara Harvard – Greenville
Traffic / Failure to maintain proof of insurance in motor vehicle
Drugs / Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
Traffic / Driving without a license - 1st offense
Drugs / Trafficking in Heroin, morph., etc., 4 g or more, but less than 14 g - 1st offense
Nolanna Hurlburt – Gray Court
DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Traffic / Operating or permitting operation of vehicle which is not registered and licensed.
Traffic / Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
Caitlyn Watson – Laurens
Children / Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
Children / Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.