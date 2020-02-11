Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

Zachary Marler – Laurens

Traffic / Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense

Drugs / Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st (Excludes manufacturing meth; see CDR Code 3776)

Drugs / Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense

Probation / violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program (not used for DJJ-see 2555)

DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense

Traffic / Unattended vehicle - engine running Traffic / Improper backing

Traffic / Improper backing

William Brewer – Ware Shoals

Vehicle / Poss., conceal, sell., or dispose of stolen vehicle, value $10,000 or more

John Brown – Laurens

DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense

Traffic / Reckless Driving

Traffic / Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense

Traffic / Improper or defective tail lights

Traffic / Failure to return driver's license after notice of suspension, cancellation or revocation

Traffic / Use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued

Drugs / Poss. of narc. in Schedule I(b),(c), LSD & Schedule II - 1st offense

Ashley Carroll – Marion, N.C.

Resisting / Assault, beat, or wound police officer serving process or while resisting arrest

Vehicle / Poss., conceal, sell., or dispose of stolen vehicle, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000

Report / Giving false information to law enforcement, fire dept. or rescue dept.

Alexander Crouch – Mauldin

DUI / Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense

DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense

Robin Dyches – Laurens

Children / Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person

Children / Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person

Tiara Harvard – Greenville

Traffic / Failure to maintain proof of insurance in motor vehicle

Drugs / Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense

Traffic / Driving without a license - 1st offense

Drugs / Trafficking in Heroin, morph., etc., 4 g or more, but less than 14 g - 1st offense

Nolanna Hurlburt – Gray Court

DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense

Traffic / Operating or permitting operation of vehicle which is not registered and licensed.

Traffic / Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense

Caitlyn Watson – Laurens

Children / Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person

Children / Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person