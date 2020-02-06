Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

Stacey McKenzie – Gray Court

Animals / Ill treatment of animals, in general, overworking, 1st offense

Animals / Ill treatment of animals in general, torture

Animals / Ill treatment of animals in general, torture

Johnny Blackwell – Laurens

Alcohol / Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle

DUI / Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense

Drugs / Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense

Joyce Gory – Union

Sex / Indecent exposure

Drugs / Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense

Jacob Hill – Donalds

Shoplifting / Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less

Chris Talbert – Gray Court

Resisting / Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest

Breach / Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature

Rhonda Tumlin – Clinton

Children / Contempt of court penalty for violation of court order or children's code by adult