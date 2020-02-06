Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Stacey McKenzie – Gray Court
Animals / Ill treatment of animals, in general, overworking, 1st offense
Animals / Ill treatment of animals in general, torture
Animals / Ill treatment of animals in general, torture
Johnny Blackwell – Laurens
Alcohol / Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
DUI / Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
Drugs / Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
Joyce Gory – Union
Sex / Indecent exposure
Drugs / Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
Jacob Hill – Donalds
Shoplifting / Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
Chris Talbert – Gray Court
Resisting / Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest
Breach / Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Rhonda Tumlin – Clinton
Children / Contempt of court penalty for violation of court order or children's code by adult
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.