Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Keivonda Attaway – Fountain Inn
DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Traffic / Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
Traffic / Child passenger restraint system Article violation
Traffic / Use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued
Andrew Abercrombie – Clinton
Drugs / Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
Traffic / Seatbelt violation - Non-criminal
Christopher Brock – Powdersville
Burglary / Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - Third degree - 1st offense
Report / Giving false information to law enforcement, fire dept. or rescue dept.
Christopher Campbell – Greer
Forgery / Forgery, value less than $10,000
Richard Lawson Jr. – Joanna
Breach / Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Julio Lopez-Perez – Saluda
DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
