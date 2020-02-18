Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

Keivonda Attaway – Fountain Inn

DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense

Traffic / Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense

Traffic / Child passenger restraint system Article violation

Traffic / Use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued

Andrew Abercrombie – Clinton

Drugs / Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense

Traffic / Seatbelt violation - Non-criminal

Christopher Brock – Powdersville

Burglary / Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - Third degree - 1st offense

Report / Giving false information to law enforcement, fire dept. or rescue dept.

Christopher Campbell – Greer

Forgery / Forgery, value less than $10,000

Richard Lawson Jr. – Joanna

Breach / Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature

Julio Lopez-Perez – Saluda

DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense