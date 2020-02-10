Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Kyle Stewart – Clinton
Trespassing / Entry on another's pasture or other lands after notice
Malicious / Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
Resisting / Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest
Drugs / Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
George Elmore – Laurens
Domestic / Domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature
Weapons / Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
Ashley Jeffcoat – Lexington
Shoplifting / Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
Wayne Luker – Easley
RSG / Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less
Kimberly Wooten – Laurens
Breach / Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Assault / Assault & Battery 3rd degree
