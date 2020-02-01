Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Sammie Thompson – Gray Court
DUI / Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 2nd offense
DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Alcohol / Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
Traffic / Seatbelt violation - Non-criminal
Jessica Boyce – Clinton
Drugs / Unlawful to advertise for sale, manufacture, possess, sell, etc. paraphernalia (civil fine)
Lora Boyce – Clinton
Drugs / Unlawful to advertise for sale, manufacture, possess, sell, etc. paraphernalia (civil fine)
