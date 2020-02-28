Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

Melanie Strickland – Fountain Inn

Children/ Cruelty to children (Torture, deprivation)

Children/ Cruelty to children (Torture, deprivation)

Animals / Ill treatment of animals, in general, overworking, 1st offense

Raul Hernandez – Greenville

Traffic / Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense

Brandon Massey – Clinton

Animals / Ill treatment of animals, in general, overworking, 1st offense

Domestic / Domestic Violence, 1st degree

Richard Spurgeon – Laurens

Children/ Cruelty to children (Torture, deprivation)

Children/ Cruelty to children (Torture, deprivation)

Heather Strand – Clinton

DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense