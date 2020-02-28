Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Melanie Strickland – Fountain Inn
Children/ Cruelty to children (Torture, deprivation)
Children/ Cruelty to children (Torture, deprivation)
Animals / Ill treatment of animals, in general, overworking, 1st offense
Raul Hernandez – Greenville
Traffic / Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
Brandon Massey – Clinton
Animals / Ill treatment of animals, in general, overworking, 1st offense
Domestic / Domestic Violence, 1st degree
Richard Spurgeon – Laurens
Children/ Cruelty to children (Torture, deprivation)
Children/ Cruelty to children (Torture, deprivation)
Heather Strand – Clinton
DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
