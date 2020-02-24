Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Christian Bobadilla – Laurens
Traffic / Reckless Driving
DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
Devanta Johnson – Greenville
DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Trevor Paul – Gray Court
Burglary / Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - Third degree - 1st offense
Billy Williamson – Clinton
Traffic / Habitual Traffic Offenders, DUS as per Habitual Traffic Offender status
DUS / Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
