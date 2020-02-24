Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

Christian Bobadilla – Laurens

Traffic / Reckless Driving

DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense

Devanta Johnson – Greenville

DUS / Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense

Trevor Paul – Gray Court

Burglary / Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - Third degree - 1st offense

Billy Williamson – Clinton

Traffic / Habitual Traffic Offenders, DUS as per Habitual Traffic Offender status

DUS / Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense