Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Markevious Simpson – Clinton
DUI/Driving under the influence, less than .10
Contempt of court
Contempt of court
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Drug/distribution of methamphetamine, 2nd offense
Glenn Gadonas – Fountain Inn
Telephone/use of 911 number unlawfully
Pentrae Murdaugh – Plum Branch
DUS/Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI
David Nelson – Laurens
DUS/Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI
