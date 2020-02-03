Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Joseph Harris – Laurens
Forgery / Forgery, value less than $10,000
Possession of stolen property
Buying, receiving or possessing stolen good
Lizsette Aviles – Laurens
Breach / Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Stacey Aviles – Laurens
Breach / Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Aiesha Carey – Fountain Inn
Telephone / Unlawful communication (after 07/20/01)
Breach / Breach of peace, aggravated in nature
Brandon Edmonds – Enoree
Resisting / Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest
Breach / Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Charitty Goodwin – Laurens
Breach / Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Traffic / Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense
Religion / Disturbance of religious worship
Michael Gregory – Clinton
Drugs / MDP, Narcotic drugs in Sch. I(b) & (c), LSD, and Sched. II - 1st offense
Ryan Jackson – Clinton
Disorderly / Public disorderly conduct
Tiffany Jackson – Mauldin
Drugs / Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
Drugs / Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g - 2nd or sub. Offense
Karen Lewis – Laurens
Drugs / Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 2nd offense
Mark McComas – Clinton
Larceny / Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
Gary Templeton – Laurens
Drugs / Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
Diego Washington – Clinton
Traffic / Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense
Traffic / Speeding, 10 mph or less over the speed limit
