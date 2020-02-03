Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

Joseph Harris – Laurens

Forgery / Forgery, value less than $10,000

Possession of stolen property

Buying, receiving or possessing stolen good

Lizsette Aviles – Laurens

Breach / Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature

Stacey Aviles – Laurens

Breach / Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature

Aiesha Carey – Fountain Inn

Telephone / Unlawful communication (after 07/20/01)

Breach / Breach of peace, aggravated in nature

Brandon Edmonds – Enoree

Resisting / Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest

Breach / Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature

Charitty Goodwin – Laurens

Breach / Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature

Traffic / Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense

Religion / Disturbance of religious worship

Michael Gregory – Clinton

Drugs / MDP, Narcotic drugs in Sch. I(b) & (c), LSD, and Sched. II - 1st offense

Ryan Jackson – Clinton

Disorderly / Public disorderly conduct

Tiffany Jackson – Mauldin

Drugs / Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense

Drugs / Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g - 2nd or sub. Offense

Karen Lewis – Laurens

Drugs / Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 2nd offense

Mark McComas – Clinton

Larceny / Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less

Gary Templeton – Laurens

Drugs / Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense

Diego Washington – Clinton

Traffic / Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense

Traffic / Speeding, 10 mph or less over the speed limit