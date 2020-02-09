Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

Bobby Thomas – Gray Court

Contempt / Contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only)

Telephone / Use of 911 number unlawfully

Davarious Jackson – Laurens

Weapons / Pointing and presenting firearms at a person

Philip Jennings – homeless

Larceny / Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000

Tabatha Moss – Woodruff

Children / Contempt of court penalty for violation of court order or children's code by adult

Sabastain F. Sabastain – Laurens

Burglary / Burglary (Non-Violent) - Second degree