Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Bobby Thomas – Gray Court
Contempt / Contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only)
Telephone / Use of 911 number unlawfully
Davarious Jackson – Laurens
Weapons / Pointing and presenting firearms at a person
Philip Jennings – homeless
Larceny / Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Tabatha Moss – Woodruff
Children / Contempt of court penalty for violation of court order or children's code by adult
Sabastain F. Sabastain – Laurens
Burglary / Burglary (Non-Violent) - Second degree
