Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

Darius Suber – Clinton

Drugs / Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 2nd offense

Weapons / Sale or delivery of pistol to, and possession by, certain persons unlawful; stolen pistol

Weapons / Unlawful carrying of pistol

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Melissa Davis – Clinton

Traffic / Operating motor vehicle without license in possession

DUI / Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense

Marion Gary – Clinton

DUS / Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 2nd offense

DUI / Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense

Rickey Gibson Jr. – Fountain Inn

Domestic / Domestic Violence, 2nd degree

Charles Howard – Gray Court

Shoplifting / Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less

Matthew Owens – Laurens

Harassment / 2nd degree Harassment

Stephen Rhodes – Woodruff

Weapons / Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death

Assault / Attempted Murder

Tyler Wix – Laurens

Breach / Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature

Assault / Assault & Battery 3rd degree