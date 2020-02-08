Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Darius Suber – Clinton
Drugs / Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 2nd offense
Weapons / Sale or delivery of pistol to, and possession by, certain persons unlawful; stolen pistol
Weapons / Unlawful carrying of pistol
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Melissa Davis – Clinton
Traffic / Operating motor vehicle without license in possession
DUI / Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
Marion Gary – Clinton
DUS / Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
DUI / Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
Rickey Gibson Jr. – Fountain Inn
Domestic / Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Charles Howard – Gray Court
Shoplifting / Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
Matthew Owens – Laurens
Harassment / 2nd degree Harassment
Stephen Rhodes – Woodruff
Weapons / Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
Assault / Attempted Murder
Tyler Wix – Laurens
Breach / Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Assault / Assault & Battery 3rd degree
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.