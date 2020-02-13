Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Wilson Simpson Jr. – Laurens
Pedestrian / Pedestrian, under influence of alcohol or drugs, upon highway
Children / Contempt of court penalty for violation of court order or children's code by adult
Children / Contempt of court penalty for violation of court order or children's code by adult
Sex / Sex Offender Registry Violation, fail to register - 3rd & sub. offense
Darrell Ellason – Simpsonville
DUS / Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Jon Murdock – Gray Court
Children / Contempt of court penalty for violation of court order or children's code by adult
Lee Norris – Fountain Inn
Traffic / Habitual Traffic Offenders, DUS as per Habitual Traffic Offender status
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.