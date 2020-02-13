Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

Wilson Simpson Jr. – Laurens

Pedestrian / Pedestrian, under influence of alcohol or drugs, upon highway

Children / Contempt of court penalty for violation of court order or children's code by adult

Children / Contempt of court penalty for violation of court order or children's code by adult

Sex / Sex Offender Registry Violation, fail to register - 3rd & sub. offense

Darrell Ellason – Simpsonville

DUS / Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 1st offense

Jon Murdock – Gray Court

Children / Contempt of court penalty for violation of court order or children's code by adult

Lee Norris – Fountain Inn

Traffic / Habitual Traffic Offenders, DUS as per Habitual Traffic Offender status