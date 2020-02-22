Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

Lamarco Todd – Laurens

Drugs / Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense

Drugs / Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense

Weapons / Sale or delivery of pistol to, and possession by, certain persons unlawful; stolen pistol

Assault / Assault & Battery of a High & Aggravated Nature

Casey Caudill – Gray Court

Assault / Assault & Battery 3rd degree

Brandon Massey – Clinton

Domestic / Domestic Violence, 3rd degree