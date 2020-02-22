Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Public Safety, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Lamarco Todd – Laurens
Drugs / Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense
Drugs / Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
Weapons / Sale or delivery of pistol to, and possession by, certain persons unlawful; stolen pistol
Assault / Assault & Battery of a High & Aggravated Nature
Casey Caudill – Gray Court
Assault / Assault & Battery 3rd degree
Brandon Massey – Clinton
Domestic / Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
