Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Shamiya Hagood – Laurens
-2nd degree Harassment
Ernest Myrick - Laurens
-Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 3rd Offense
Juan Perez - Laurens
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
-Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest
