Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Samantha Chingliak – Labelle, FL
-Fugitive from justice warrant, non-criminal
Danielle Renna – Laurens
-Manufacture, distribution, etc. of cocaine base, 1st
-Criminal Conspiracy
-Manuf., poss. of Sch. IV drugs, except flunitrazepam, with intent to distribute - 1st offense
Gregory Burnside – Laurens
-Possession of 28g or less of marijuana
Queintravion Leake – Clinton
-Driving under suspension
Rachel Baker – Clinton
-Possession of marijuana – first offense
-Resisting arrest
-Public disorderly conduct
Thomas Branham – Clinton
-Ill treatment of animals, in general, overworking
