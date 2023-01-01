Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Samantha Chingliak – Labelle, FL

-Fugitive from justice warrant, non-criminal

Danielle Renna – Laurens

-Manufacture, distribution, etc. of cocaine base, 1st

-Criminal Conspiracy

-Manuf., poss. of Sch. IV drugs, except flunitrazepam, with intent to distribute - 1st offense

Gregory Burnside – Laurens

-Possession of 28g or less of marijuana

Queintravion Leake – Clinton

-Driving under suspension

Rachel Baker – Clinton

-Possession of marijuana – first offense

-Resisting arrest

-Public disorderly conduct

Thomas Branham – Clinton

-Ill treatment of animals, in general, overworking

 