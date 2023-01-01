Weather Alert

...Patchy Dense Fog May Become More Widespread Overnight... Patchy dense fog has formed periodically across the Upstate of South Carolina this evening lowering visibility to one quarter mile or less. The surface layer remains quite moist and with calming winds, dense fog may become more widespread through the evening and overnight period. A Dense Fog Advisory will probably will be issued for locations east of the mountains if dense fog becomes more expansive. If driving tonight, stay alert for patches of dense fog on the road and rapid reductions in forward visibility. Slow down and maintain extra distance between vehicles.