Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Carrie Conner – Joanna
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
Wilvunchie Hill - Laurens
-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Richard Jackson Jr. - Clinton
-Assault & Battery 2nd degree
