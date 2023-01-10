Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Nastasia McMorris – Laurens

-Public disorderly conduct

Matthew Budney – Fountain Inn

-Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000

Travis Weisner – Laurens

-Contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Hannah Lawson – Clinton

-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree

Timothy McKee – Laurens

-Financial Transaction Card fraud value $500 or less in six month period

-Financial Transaction Card fraud value $500 or less in six month period

-Financial Transaction Card fraud value $500 or less in six month period

Christina Williams – Gray Court

-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less

Lowell Avery – Laurens

-Entry on anothers pasture or other lands after notice

Jesse Riffle – Belton

-Grand Larceny, value $10,000 or more

-Burglary - Third degree - 1st offense

-Possession, making implements capable of being used in crime

-Injury to real property, fixtures or improvements to obtain nonferrous metals, damage of $5,000 or more

Dalton Burke – Newberry

-Felony driving under the influence, death results

Jason Applewhite – Ware Shoals

-Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

-Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

George Stockman – Joanna

-Malicious injury to tree, house; trespass upon real property, injury value $2,000 or less

-Manufacture meth, 1st

-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense

-Regulation of fires on certain lands Chapter violation - 1st offense

-Entry on anothers land for various purposes without permission - 1st offense

Dean Dalenko – Fountain Inn

-Criminal Conspiracy

-Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000

Christopher Ballentine – Fountain Inn

-Contributing to the delinquency of a minor

-Contributing to the delinquency of a minor

-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle

 