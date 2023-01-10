Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Nastasia McMorris – Laurens
-Public disorderly conduct
Matthew Budney – Fountain Inn
-Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Travis Weisner – Laurens
-Contributing to the delinquency of a minor
Hannah Lawson – Clinton
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
Timothy McKee – Laurens
-Financial Transaction Card fraud value $500 or less in six month period
-Financial Transaction Card fraud value $500 or less in six month period
-Financial Transaction Card fraud value $500 or less in six month period
Christina Williams – Gray Court
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
Lowell Avery – Laurens
-Entry on anothers pasture or other lands after notice
Jesse Riffle – Belton
-Grand Larceny, value $10,000 or more
-Burglary - Third degree - 1st offense
-Possession, making implements capable of being used in crime
-Injury to real property, fixtures or improvements to obtain nonferrous metals, damage of $5,000 or more
Dalton Burke – Newberry
-Felony driving under the influence, death results
Jason Applewhite – Ware Shoals
-Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
-Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
George Stockman – Joanna
-Malicious injury to tree, house; trespass upon real property, injury value $2,000 or less
-Manufacture meth, 1st
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
-Regulation of fires on certain lands Chapter violation - 1st offense
-Entry on anothers land for various purposes without permission - 1st offense
Dean Dalenko – Fountain Inn
-Criminal Conspiracy
-Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Christopher Ballentine – Fountain Inn
-Contributing to the delinquency of a minor
-Contributing to the delinquency of a minor
-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
