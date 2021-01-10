Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Bridget Cain – Laurens
-Public disorderly conduct
Sara Nygard – Laurens
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
Ronald Williamson – Clinton
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
