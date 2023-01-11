Today

Cloudy skies during the morning hours followed by thunderstorms in the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 44F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tomorrow

A mix of clouds and sun in the morning followed by cloudy skies during the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High around 50F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.