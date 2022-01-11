Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Billy Miller – Clinton
-Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Quinton Watts - Laurens
-MDP, Narcotic drugs in Sch. I(b) & (c), LSD, and Sched. II - 1st offense
-MDP, Narcotic drugs in Sch. I(b) & (c), LSD, and Sched. II - 1st offense
-MDP, Narcotic drugs in Sch. I(b) & (c), LSD, and Sched. II - 1st offense
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense
-Distribute, sell, manuf. or pwid, of cont. sub., near school
-Involuntary manslaughter
