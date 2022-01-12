Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Kathi Holdway – Clinton
-Unlawfully place a child at risk of or cause harm or willfully abandon the child
Randall Holdway - Clinton
-Criminal sexual conduct with minor, 3rd degree - Commit/Attempt Lewd act
-Unlawful to disseminate obscene material to person under 18 yrs of age
-Criminal sexual conduct with minor, or Attempt - victim 11 to 14 yrs of age inclusive - Second deg.
-Criminal sexual conduct with minor, or Attempt - victim 11 to 14 yrs of age inclusive - Second deg.
-Criminal sexual conduct with minor, or Attempt - victim 11 to 14 yrs of age inclusive - Second deg.
Tyler Petty - Mountville
-Unlawful entry into enclosed places
-Support, obligation to support spouse and children
