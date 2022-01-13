Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Alphonso Lindsay – Clinton
-Poss. of other controlled sub. in Sched. I to V - 1st offense
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
Darius Scurry - Laurens
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
-Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
-Habitual Traffic Offenders, DUS as per Habitual Traffic Offender status
Christopher Clifton - Gray Court
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
Destine Coleman - Laurens
-Public disorderly conduct
