Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Lourdes Gamez Ramos – Gray Court

-Driving without a license - 1st offense

William Sexton – Fountain Inn

-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense

-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense

Ashley Greene – Laurens

-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person

Jasmine Brown

-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person

-Assault & Battery of a High & Aggravated Nature

 