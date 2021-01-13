Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Malcolm Robinson – Clinton

-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less

-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree

 

Arthur Smith - Laurens

-Criminal sexual conduct with minor or Attempt - victim under 11 yrs of age - First degree

 

Gene Watson - Enoree

-Support, obligation to support spouse and children

 

Daniel Croyle - Gray Court

-Criminal sexual conduct - Third degree

 

Detron Dendy - Laurens

-Contempt of Family Court by adult

 