Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Malcolm Robinson – Clinton
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
Arthur Smith - Laurens
-Criminal sexual conduct with minor or Attempt - victim under 11 yrs of age - First degree
Gene Watson - Enoree
-Support, obligation to support spouse and children
Daniel Croyle - Gray Court
-Criminal sexual conduct - Third degree
Detron Dendy - Laurens
-Contempt of Family Court by adult
