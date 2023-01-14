Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Randall Arrowood – Joanna
-Nuisance/common
Amanda Lott – Gaston, SC
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 1st
Alfred Taylor – Clinton
-Contempt of Family Court by child
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
Destiny Hughes – Laurens
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Keanna Yeargin – Clinton
-Unlawful possession, sell, advertise, etc of drug paraphernalia
