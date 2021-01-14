Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Thomas Allen – Gray Court
-Poss., conceal, sell., or dispose of stolen vehicle, value $10,000 or more
Anthony Massey – Gray Court
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
-Support, obligation to support spouse and children
-Support, obligation to support spouse and children
-Support, obligation to support spouse and children
-Support, obligation to support spouse and children
-Support, obligation to support spouse and children
Ricky Owens – Laurens
-Poss., conceal, sell., or dispose of stolen vehicle, value $10,000 or more
Travis Taylor - Clinton
-Public disorderly conduct
-Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest
Tyrone Taylor - Clinton
-Contempt of Family Court by adult
