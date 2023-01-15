Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Michael Brown – Laurens
-ORD 4-4 1st Offense - Evidence of rabies inoculation requirements
-ORD 4-5 1st Offense - Humane animal care
Edward Young – Newberry
-Manufacture, distribution, etc. of cocaine base, 1st
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense
-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense
-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.