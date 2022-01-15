Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Monica Hamilton – Joanna
-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
-Use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued
Lisandro Suerta - Gray Court
-Unlawful entry into enclosed places
Derick Canfield - Clinton
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.