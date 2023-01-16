Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Jeanette Pulley – Laurens
-ORD 4-5 1st Offense - Humane animal care
-ORD 4-4 1st Offense - Evidence of rabies inoculation requirements
Marques Prevost – Fountain Inn
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
Robert Johnson – Clinton
-Nonstudent interfering, disrupting, or disturbing schools
