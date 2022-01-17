Arrest Report for January 17

Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Michael Caughman  – Clinton

-Pointing and presenting firearms at a person

