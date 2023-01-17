Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Jessie Bailey – Laurens

-Domestic Violence, 1st degree

Donald Bowles

-Poss. of narc. in Schedule I(b),(c), LSD & Schedule II - 3rd or sub. offense

Lora Brown – Gray Court

-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree

-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less

Melissa Burkhalter – Clinton

-Manuf., poss. of Sch. IV drugs, except flunitrazepam, with intent to distribute - 1st offense

John Calhoun – Ware Shoals

-Temporary Custody Order

-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense

-Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less

-Poss., conceal, sell., or dispose of stolen vehicle, value $10,000 or more

Robert Calkins – Cross Hill

-Violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program

-Violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program

Karlynn Coiley – Laurens

-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature

Brandon Cowart – Union

-Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 1st offense

Juan Cruz – Laurens

-Driving without a license - 3rd or sub. offense

Randall Fowler – Ware Shoals

-Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000

Marion Gary – Clinton

-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense

-Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 2nd offense

-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 3rd Offense

Josue Gonzalez-Mejia – Laurens

-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature

Charles Griffin – Joanna

-Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request

 