Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Jessie Bailey – Laurens
-Domestic Violence, 1st degree
Donald Bowles
-Poss. of narc. in Schedule I(b),(c), LSD & Schedule II - 3rd or sub. offense
Lora Brown – Gray Court
-Domestic Violence, 3rd degree
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
Melissa Burkhalter – Clinton
-Manuf., poss. of Sch. IV drugs, except flunitrazepam, with intent to distribute - 1st offense
John Calhoun – Ware Shoals
-Temporary Custody Order
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
-Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less
-Poss., conceal, sell., or dispose of stolen vehicle, value $10,000 or more
Robert Calkins – Cross Hill
-Violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
-Violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Karlynn Coiley – Laurens
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Brandon Cowart – Union
-Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Juan Cruz – Laurens
-Driving without a license - 3rd or sub. offense
Randall Fowler – Ware Shoals
-Grand Larceny, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Marion Gary – Clinton
-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense
-Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 3rd Offense
Josue Gonzalez-Mejia – Laurens
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Charles Griffin – Joanna
-Entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.