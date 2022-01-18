Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Thomas Speaks – Clinton
-Littering, 15 to 500 lbs. - 1st Offense
-Use of vehicle without permission for temp. purpose only, unconnected to other crime
Brandon Wheeler - Clinton
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
-Grand Larceny, value $10,000 or more
-Receiving stolen goods, value $10,000 or more
-Petit or Simple Larceny - $2,000 or less
Dextavious White - Waterloo
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
