Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Milford Harris – Greenville
-Possession of Firearm or Ammunition by person convicted of violent felony
-Breach of peace, aggravated in nature
Deon Hill – Cross Hill
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
Donnie Hiott – Clinton
-Possession of marijuana, first offense
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
Ricky Holder – Clinton
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Robert Johnson – Clinton
-Use of 911 number unlawfully
Jermetres Kirkland – Chapin
-Possession of Firearm or Ammunition by person convicted of violent felony
-Distribute, sell, manuf. or pwid, of cont. sub., near school
-Breach of peace, nonaggravated in nature
Doris Martin – Laurens
-Defrauding Hotel, Inn, Boarding House or Restaurant
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
David McGowan – Laurens
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d. - 1st offense
-Possession of Firearm or Ammunition by person convicted of violent felony
-Poss. weapon during violent crime
-Assault & Battery 1st degree
-Domestic Violence, 1st degree
Dalton Moore – Laurens
-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
Miranda Moore – Greenville
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
Christopher O’Neal
-Giving false information to law enforcement, fire dept. or rescue dept.
-Domestic Violence, 1st degree
Ian Rice – Clinton
-Habitual Traffic Offenders
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
Doyle Roberts – Clinton
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 3rd or sub. offense
