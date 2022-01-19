Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Melissa Burkhalter – Clinton
-Public disorderly conduct
Christopher Simmons - Laurens
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam, w.i.t.d. - 3rd or sub. offense
Dazmine Smith - Laurens
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
Andrew Wait - Laurens
-Ill treatment of animals in general, torture
