Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Anthony Curry – Laurens
-Possession of Firearm or Ammunition by person convicted of violent felony
-Poss. weapon during violent crime
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
-Possession of Firearm or Ammunition by person convicted of violent felony
-Pointing and presenting firearms at a person
-Domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature
Mark Eaton – Clinton
-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
