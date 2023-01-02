Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Shontoria Land – Greer
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
Santiago Chavez – Saluda
-Driving without a license
-Failure to maintain proof of insurance in motor vehicle
Jonathan Triplett – Gray Court
-Cruelty to children (torture, deprivation)
Horace Foster – Enoree
-Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $10,000 or more
Joshua Padgett – Laurens
-Assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature
Tyrone Holland – Laurens
-Driving under suspension
-Manuf., poss. of Sch. IV drugs, except flunitrazepam, with intent to distribute - 1st offense
Timothy Thompson – Fountain Inn
-Sex offender registry violation, fail to register - second offense
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.