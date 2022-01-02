Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Corey Grant – Laurens
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Reckless Driving
-Grand Larceny, value $10,000 or more
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
-Hit and run, duties of driver involved in accident with minor personal injury
Richard Lee - Clinton
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
-Driving without a license - 2nd offense
-Child endangerment, commit certain vehicular offenses w/ minor in vehicle
-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
Justin Price - Laurens
-Domestic Violence, 1st degree
-Unlawfully place a child at risk of or cause harm or willfully abandon the child
-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
Marcus Scott - Cross Hill
-Habitual Traffic Offenders, DUS as per Habitual Traffic Offender status
-Failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death - 1st offense
-Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
-Assault & Battery of a High & Aggravated Nature
Joel Edwards - Laurens
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
-Unlawfully place a child at risk of or cause harm or willfully abandon the child
