Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Devan Barrett – Gray Court
-Assault & Battery 2nd degree
Jonathan Craine - Laurens
-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Dejarrius Fisher - Laurens
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
-Possession of Firearm or Ammunition by person convicted of violent felony
