Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Randall Hiller – Newberry
-Domestic violence, third degree
Brian Jones – Greenville
-Contempt of family court by adult
Nicole Korens – Laurens
-Assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature
William Lynch – Clinton
-Contempt of family court by adult
Cierra McBride – Laurens
-Assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature
-Possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base, second offense
Joshua Sexton – Spartanburg
-Assault and battery, third degree
Stephany Sexton – Spartanburg
-Assault and battery, third degree
