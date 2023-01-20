Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Randall Hiller – Newberry

-Domestic violence, third degree

Brian Jones – Greenville

-Contempt of family court by adult

Nicole Korens – Laurens

-Assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature

William Lynch – Clinton

-Contempt of family court by adult

Cierra McBride – Laurens

-Assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature

-Possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base, second offense

Joshua Sexton – Spartanburg

-Assault and battery, third degree

Stephany Sexton – Spartanburg

-Assault and battery, third degree

 