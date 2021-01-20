Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Kyle Braswell – Clinton
-Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $10,000 or more
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
Darnell Whitner - Clinton
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 2nd offense
-Neglect or refusal to pay over fines by magistrate
-Habitual Traffic Offenders, DUS as per Habitual Traffic Offender status
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
Delisha Broome - Laurens
-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Kevin Shockley - Clinton
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
Carl Smith - Clinton
-Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.