Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
William Alewine – Laurens
-Driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
Scottie Burkhalter – Laurens
-Criminal Conspiracy, Common Law conspiracy defined
-Criminally receive goods, services fraudulently obtained, value $1,000 or less in any six month period
Amanda Marler – Laurens
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
-Burglary (After June 20, 1985) - First degree
-Grand Larceny, value $10,000 or more
-Trafficking in meth. or cocaine base - 100 g or more, but less than 200 g
Cameron McGowan - Clinton
-Attempted Murder
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
-Possession of Firearm or Ammunition by person convicted of violent felony
-Poss. weapon during violent crime, if not also sentenced to life without parole or death
-Breach of peace, aggravated in nature
-Unlawful carrying of pistol
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 2nd offense
Kristin Vanloan - Laurens
-Filing a false police report of a Felony violation
John Hawkins - Waterloo
-Breach of peace, aggravated in nature
Michael Leake - Clinton
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Tanyaie Nance - Laurens
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
