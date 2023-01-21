Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High 43F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.

Tonight

Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Low 41F. NE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tomorrow

A mainly sunny sky. High 53F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.