Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Richard Spurgeon – Fountain Inn
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
Melanie Strickland – Fountain Inn
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
Grace Thomason – Clinton
-Contempt of family court by adult
Trinidad Varela – Clinton
-Driving under the influence, less than .10, second offense
-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
-Driving without a license, first offense
Jamie Witt – Greenwood
-Simple larceny, $2,000 or less
-Malicious injury to animals, personal property
-Burglary, second degree
