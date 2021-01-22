Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Adrian Griffin – Laurens (photo not available)
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
Rickey Dale Gibson, Jr. - Fountain Inn
-Violation of probation
-Violation of probation
