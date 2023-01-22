Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Jeremy Ellison – Joanna

-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree

Christal Nelson – Clinton

-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense

-Burglary (Non-Violent) - Second degree

Samantha Thurmond – Gray Court

-Burglary (Non-Violent) - Second degree

-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense

Adekalie Turay – Laurens

-Burglary - Third degree - 1st offense

-Shoplifting / Value $2000 or less

Keanna Yeargin – Clinton

-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense

-Burglary (Non-Violent) - Second degree

-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense

 