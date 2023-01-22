Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Jeremy Ellison – Joanna
-Domestic Violence, 2nd degree
Christal Nelson – Clinton
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
-Burglary (Non-Violent) - Second degree
Samantha Thurmond – Gray Court
-Burglary (Non-Violent) - Second degree
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
Adekalie Turay – Laurens
-Burglary - Third degree - 1st offense
-Shoplifting / Value $2000 or less
Keanna Yeargin – Clinton
-Poss. of 28g (1 oz) or less of marijuana or 10g or less of hash - 1st offense
-Burglary (Non-Violent) - Second degree
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.