Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
David Brown – Clinton
-Breach of peace, aggravated in nature
-Kidnapping
-Pointing and presenting firearms at a person
-Discharging firearm into vehicle, aircraft, etc. while occupied
-Attempted Murder
-Use of firearm while under influence of alcohol or drugs
-Threatening life, person or family of public official, teacher, principal
-Threatening life, person or family of public official, teacher, principal
-Assault & Battery 3rd degree
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Gene Watson - Enoree
-Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less
