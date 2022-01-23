Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Kobe Covington - Gray Court
-Trespassing
Jennifer Ramirez - Joanna
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
-Violation of Beginner Permit
-Open container of beer or wine in motor vehicle
-Operating vehicle on highway without registration and license due to delinquency
-Child endangerment, commit certain vehicular offenses w/ minor in vehicle
William Ray, Jr. - Laurens
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
-Uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, 1st offense
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 1st offense
-Use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.