Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Richard Painter – Gray Court
-Contributing to the delinquency of a minor
Rachel Rish - Waterloo
-violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program
Jonathan Wasson II - Laurens
-Unlawful entry into enclosed places
Lauren Chesney - Clinton
-Shoplifting, value $2,000 or less
