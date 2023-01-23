Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Kenyatti Abney, Laurens
-Manuf., poss. of other sub. in Sch. I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue, w.i.t.d., first offense
James Bailey – Clinton
-Trespassing
Carrie Conner – Joanna
-Burglary, second degree
Manuel Darby – Clinton
-Driving under suspension, first offense
-Driving under suspension, second offense
-Driving under the influence, less than .10, first offense
Richard Dewitt – Waterloo
-Negligent discharge of firearm
Quintin Godfrey – Clinton
-Possession of less than one gram of meth. or cocaine base, 1st offense
-Failure to stop for a blue light
-Resisting arrest
Bonnie Huff – Gray Court
-Domestic violence, second degree
Nancy Hunt – Clinton
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
