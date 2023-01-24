Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Christina Jenkins – Clinton
-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
Brandon Presha – Laurens
-Domestic violence, second degree
Michael Shelton – Fountain Inn
-Possession of a weapon during a violent crime
-Assault and battery, first degree
-Kidnapping
Marcus Sims – Clinton
-Unlawful carrying of a pistol
-Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less
David Smith – Clinton
-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 2nd
Brooke Tallon – Gray Court
-Driving under suspension
Hope Trammell – Clinton
-Assault and battery, third degree
David Upchurch – Gray Court
-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature
