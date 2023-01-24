Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.

 

Christina Jenkins – Clinton

-Legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person

 

Brandon Presha – Laurens

-Domestic violence, second degree

Michael Shelton – Fountain Inn

-Possession of a weapon during a violent crime

-Assault and battery, first degree

-Kidnapping

Marcus Sims – Clinton

-Unlawful carrying of a pistol

-Receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less

David Smith – Clinton

-Distribution, etc. of methamphetamine, 2nd

Brooke Tallon – Gray Court

-Driving under suspension

Hope Trammell – Clinton

-Assault and battery, third degree

David Upchurch – Gray Court

-Breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature

 