Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence.
Lavika Atkinson – Mountville
-Vehicular tire violation
-Driving under the Influence, less than .10, 1st Offense
Rakeevus Booker – Clinton
-Driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI - 3rd or sub. offense
Haskel Cook – Waterloo
-Poss., conceal, sell., or dispose of stolen vehicle, value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000
Christopher Jennings – Laurens
-Resisting Arrest; Oppose or resist law enforcement officer serving process or making arrest
-Public disorderly conduct
Antonio Turner - Aiken
-Assault & Battery 2nd degree
